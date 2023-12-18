Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Windy and chilly Monday.....Christmas Weekend looking rainy?
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:06 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It is going to be a chilly and windy start to the work week. A dry cold front will push through from NW to SE this morning, introducing some cold northwest winds. Highs will be about 40 north to 46 south, but gusty winds of 15 to 30 mph will make it feel much cooler. Skies will be mostly sunny but a few clouds are possible with the front this morning. Winds will settle down tonight….and Tuesday morning will be clear, cold and frosty with lows near 20. Tuesday will be sunny and chilly, but much less windy.

A significant pattern shift will develop by mid week, with southwest flow bringing more high clouds and moderating temps. By the weekend an occasionally wet but relatively mild pattern will be in place, with periods of rain or showers looking likely from Friday night through Monday or Tuesday. At this point not much chance of a white Christmas, but it could be a wet Christmas.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fairdealing, Missouri man was airlifted to an Arkansas hospital after a UTV crash early...
Man airlifted to out-of-state hospital after UTV crash in Butler Co.
Donnie Erwin car
Authorities recover car linked to missing Camden County man from 2013, Donnie Erwin
Derrica Wiggins, arrested and charged
Ex-girlfriend sets bed on fire while former boyfriend and family slept in it, police say
Adeana S. Montgomery, was cited for residential burglary.
Woman accused of breaking into Creal Springs, Ill. home
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Dry this evening, colder and windy start to the work week
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 12/17
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 12/17
First Alert weather at 9 p.m. 12/17
First Alert weather at 9 p.m. 12/17
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 12/17
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 12/17