First Alert: Chilly, windy start to work week

(KFVS) - It is going to be a chilly and windy start to the work week.

Brian Alworth says a dry, cold front will push through this morning, introducing some cold northwest winds. Highs will be about 40 north to 46 south, but gusty winds of 15 to 30 miles per hour will make it feel much cooler.

Skies will be mostly sunny, but a few clouds are possible with the front this morning.

Winds will settle down tonight. Tuesday morning will be clear, cold and frosty with lows near 20. Tuesday will be sunny and chilly, but much less windy.

A significant pattern shift will develop by mid-week, with southwest flow bringing more high clouds and moderating temps.

By the weekend, an occasionally wet but relatively mild pattern will be in place, with periods of rain or showers looking likely from Friday night through Monday or Tuesday.

At this point not much chance of a white Christmas, but it could be a wet Christmas.

