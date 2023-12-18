Fire departments weigh in on increased fire dangers coming to the Ozarks this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thanks to a lack of any serious rain recently in the Ozarks, we could be facing some fire issues this coming week.

When we look at the lack of serious rain coupled with potentially high winds, that could create the perfect storm for small fires to quickly grow out of control.

“It’s still pretty dry, in one day of sunshine like today, and this grass like you see behind us will burn,” said Logan-Rogersville fire chief Richard Stirts. “So as we go through the next week, and even until we get snowfall really on the ground, or some good rain, people need to be really careful.”

To avoid a situation like that, hold off on burns for a while, but Chief Richard Stirts with Logan Rogersville Fire Protection District says if you are going to burn, check in with your local fire department beforehand.

“It’s very important to let us know, you know, in the era of cell phones, everybody sees a smoke, they get concerned they call, and we’re wasting gas fuel, and somebody else might need us worse,” said Stirts. “So just pick up the phone, say, Hey, I’m burning today, give us your address, call your local department. It’s always a good reminder”

Stirts says another great method to stay safe is to keep checking in with the First Alert Weather Team.

“As you know, the weatherman is our important guy here.,” said Stirts. “And this time of year, we’re right now going into our critical time for wildfires in Missouri, as we get into January, February. March is really the critical time, and the winds, when these cold fronts come through, tend to really pick up. And so make sure you have a plan of action.”

And if the fire looks like it’s getting out of control don’t wait, call 911.

“We do see people die from small fires every year,” said Stirts. “Catches clothing on fire. We’ve seen a lot more very burned up this year. You know call before you struggle with the fire. Don’t put your life at risk. It may look like innocent fire in the grass, but it can easily take your life if you’re close catches on fire. Something crazy does happen.”

If you are going to burn make sure you never leave a fire unattended and have an extinguishing method close at hand.

