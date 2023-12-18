FIND YOUR DISTRICT: State releases annual report on school performance

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its annual performance report of the state’s 518 public school districts and 36 charter school networks.

The APR measures progress of Missouri students, schools, and Local Educational Agencies against the state’s standards set by Board of Education.

The 2023 data shows a slight decrease in statewide scores, largely aligning with what’s been reported nationally.

“It is our hope that schools can use these data – along with local assessments and other key data points – to inform their continuous school improvement plans and to use this unique period of time in education to reimagine how we can best serve students while continuing to focus on the basics such as reading and math,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “Statewide, we will continue to focus on improving teacher recruitment and retention, addressing chronic absenteeism, and advancing early learning and literacy efforts.”

The score, which is weighted 70% based on the school district’s student outcomes, also referred to as its ‘performance,’ and 30% based on its continuous improvement, which tracks quality of the district’s work to improve opportunities for all students.

This year’s report is only the second compiled using the 6th version of the Missouri School Improvement Program and therefore, this year’s scores can only be directly compared to those collected in the 2022 school year.

Each district’s total achievable points were based on a variety of factors, which can be reviewed on the DESE APR webpage.

See a list of each school district or charter school’s percentage of its total achievable points for 2022 and 2023, to provide a look at how the respective district’s have improved or diminished.

