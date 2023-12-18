Church to hold ‘Blue Christmas’ service for remembrance, hope

Heartland Votes
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky church will hold a “Blue Christmas” service for those dealing with loss over the holiday season.

The service will be Wednesday, December 20 at 6 p.m. at Mayfield First United Methodist Church and Christ United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway in Mayfield.

Organizers say the service will offer a message and time for prayer for anyone experiencing their first Christmas after the loss of a loved one, loss of a job or home or those who are going through a difficult time.

The service is open to the community.

The United Methodist Churches in Mayfield are also partnering with Mercy Health Hospice to provide a grief support group in the area. The support group meets on Thursdays at 3 p.m. at Mayfield First’s 3:16 Outreach Building, 316 South 8th Street. It is open to the public.

