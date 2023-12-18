Cape Girardeau man accused of assaulting woman

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of assaulting a woman early Saturday morning at a Cape Girardeau hotel.

Jeremy Franklin, 42, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with felony second-degree domestic assault and misdemeanor third-degree kidnapping.

He was arrested and is being held on a $20,000 cash or surety bond.

According to Cape Girardeau police, they responded to the 400 block of Broadway around 3 a.m. on Saturday, December 17 for a reported assault.

Court documents state police talked to the woman in the hotel lobby. They say she had multiple lacerations to her knees and swelling to her face.

The victim told officers they were arguing when she threw food at him. Franklin allegedly got up from the bed and punched her in the face multiple times. When she pushed him and tried to run away, he allegedly threw her to the ground and hit her again.

According to court documents, Franklin also tried to take her cell phone to keep her from calling for help.

Police say the victim was treated by EMS.

Franklin was scheduled for an initial arraignment on Monday afternoon, December 18.

