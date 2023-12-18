Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Attorneys for Kentucky woman seeking abortion withdraw lawsuit

FILE - Escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center, on Monday, July 17,...
FILE - Escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center, on Monday, July 17, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. A pregnant woman in Kentucky who filed a lawsuit demanding the right to an abortion has learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity and a lawsuit she filed has been withdrawn. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and DYLAN LOVAN
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Attorneys for a Kentucky woman who filed a lawsuit demanding the right to an abortion have withdrawn the lawsuit after the woman learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity.

In a court filing Sunday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky told a judge they will “voluntarily dismiss” the lawsuit filed Dec. 8.

Lawyers for the woman pointed to a Kentucky Supreme Court decision earlier this year that said abortion providers cannot sue on behalf of their patients, limiting the legal actions to individuals seeking an abortion. The lawsuit had sought class-action status.

“The court’s decision has forced Kentuckians seeking abortion to bring a lawsuit while in the middle of seeking time-sensitive health care, a daunting feat, and one that should not be necessary to reclaim the fundamental right to control their own bodies,” The ACLU of Kentucky said in a release Monday. The attorneys said they would continue to look for possible plaintiffs.

The case — Jane Doe, et al. v. Daniel Cameron, et al. — was filed on behalf of an anonymous woman who was about eight weeks pregnant. Last week, just a few days after the suit was filed, lawyers sent notice that the embryo no longer had a heartbeat.

The flurry of individual women petitioning a court for permission for an abortion is the latest development since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year by the U.S. Supreme Court. The Kentucky case was similar to a legal battle taking place in Texas, where Kate Cox, a pregnant woman with a likely fatal condition, launched an unprecedented challenge against one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the nation.

The Supreme Court will consider whether to restrict access to a widely used abortion drug, even in states where it’s still legal. (CNN, WSMV, KEYE, KPNX, MORE)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fairdealing, Missouri man was airlifted to an Arkansas hospital after a UTV crash early...
Man airlifted to out-of-state hospital after UTV crash in Butler Co.
Donnie Erwin car
Authorities recover car linked to missing Camden County man from 2013, Donnie Erwin
Derrica Wiggins, arrested and charged
Ex-girlfriend sets bed on fire while former boyfriend and family slept in it, police say
A woman spent nearly $300 and placed $500 in a Cash App account before she was arrested for...
Woman facing felony theft charges after allegedly stealing wallet with nearly $2k in cash
Adeana S. Montgomery, was cited for residential burglary.
Woman accused of breaking into Creal Springs, Ill. home

Latest News

Officers said they found 349 suspicious packages hidden inside the barrels of jalapeno paste.
Border patrol K-9 finds $10 million worth of meth, cocaine inside barrels of jalapeno paste
Police say a middle schooler is accused of bringing a gun to school.
12 year old accused of taking gun to Kennett Middle School
Salvation Army Lieutenant Nicole Fullop has collected countless donations from red kettles in...
Anonymous donor drops wedding rings into Salvation Army red kettle to share the love
This image from video provided by the Utah State Courts shows Ruby Franke, during a virtual...
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke set to take plea agreement in child abuse case
Salvation Army Lieutenant Nicole Fullop has collected countless donations from red kettles in...
Anonymous donor drops wedding rings into Salvation Army red kettle to share the love