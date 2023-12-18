12 year old accused of taking gun to Kennett Middle School

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Police say a middle schooler is accused of bringing a gun to school.

According to Kennett police, they were dispatched to the middle school around 9:17 a.m. on Monday, December 18 for a report of a student with a gun.

They say the school principal was told by another student that a 12-year-old student had a gun.

The 12 year old was taken into custody and turned over to juvenile office authorities. The student was later taken to the Bloomfield Detention Center, pending the filing of charges.

