Woman accused of breaking into Creal Springs, Ill. home

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of breaking into a southern Illinois home.

Adeana S. Montgomery, was cited for residential burglary.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 3000 block of Illinois Route 166 around 6:18 p.m. on December 6 for a burglary in progress.

The homeowner, who was not at home at the time, told deputies he saw someone on his home security cameras breaking into his home.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a wheel barrel containing items belonging to the homeowner at the front of the home. They found the side-by-side on the north side of the home.

According to deputies, a woman was lying face down under the front porch of the home.

The woman, identified as Montgomery, told them it was her second time at the home and that she planned to take the homeowner’s side-by-side to Creal Springs.

She was arrested and taken to the Williamson County Jail.

