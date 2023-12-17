Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Woman accused of breaking into Creal Springs, Ill. home

Adeana S. Montgomery, was cited for residential burglary.
Adeana S. Montgomery, was cited for residential burglary.(Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of breaking into a southern Illinois home.

Adeana S. Montgomery, was cited for residential burglary.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 3000 block of Illinois Route 166 around 6:18 p.m. on December 6 for a burglary in progress.

The homeowner, who was not at home at the time, told deputies he saw someone on his home security cameras breaking into his home.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a wheel barrel containing items belonging to the homeowner at the front of the home. They found the side-by-side on the north side of the home.

According to deputies, a woman was lying face down under the front porch of the home.

The woman, identified as Montgomery, told them it was her second time at the home and that she planned to take the homeowner’s side-by-side to Creal Springs.

She was arrested and taken to the Williamson County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorian J. Rudolph, 37 of Louisville, (left) and 22-year-old Sedez D. Rudolph, of...
2 arrested on drug trafficking charges after traffic stop
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A man was acquitted of all charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with an April...
Man acquitted of all charges in Sikeston Rotary Park shooting
18-year-old Isiah Fitzgerald died in what Sikeston Police describe as a shootout at Rotary...
Family of Sikeston Rotary Park shooting victim speaks out
Back in October, we spoke to several local families who raised concerns about Jordan's...
First Alert Investigation Update: Cape Girardeau Police Complete Investigation into Coroner Complaint

Latest News

On December 16, SEMO celebrated the fall commencement with two ceremonies, both at the Show Me...
More than 850 students graduate from SEMO Dec. 16
SEMO welcomes new pilot graduating class
SEMO welcomes new pilot graduating class
Southeast Missouri State University’s first ever pilot program has taken flight, including...
First ever SEMO pilot program
Overall, the total number of items collected was 4,890. This includes 1,763 food items, 2,044...
2023 Cram the Cruiser event wraps up