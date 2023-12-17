Salukis men’s basketball falls to Wichita State 69-68

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois men’s basketball fell to Wichita State 69-68 on Saturday, December 16.

The Salukis trailed by 15 points in the first half at Charles Koch Arena before storming back in the second half to make a two-point lead with less than 7 minutes remaining.

They could have won the game as the time expired, but Xavier Johnson’s shot was blocked at the buzzer.

“I’m proud of how our guys responded – obviously I’m not happy with how we started the game, but I think it showed some growth and maturity,” head coach Bryan Mullins said after the game in a news release. “Our guys really battled for the last 30 minutes of that game, but we can’t afford to put ourselves in those types of holes.”

SIU will return home Tuesday night, Dec. 19 against North Dakota State. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. at the Banterra Center.

