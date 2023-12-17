Owensboro girl baking for a good cause

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One 5th grader in Owensboro is baking her way to the nice list.

Raelyn Duncan is 11 years old.

Like others her age, Raelyn spends her time going to school, doing homework and hanging out with friends.

Unlike others her age, she has her own business, but it’s one where she’s making no money at all.

She’s baking dog treats for her business “K9 Cookies for Cancer.”

During the holidays, Raelyn expands her menu to people.

She makes hot cocoa, fudge, and cinnamon, blueberry, or sausage bread.

100% of the money Raelyn makes, goes to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“I hear a lot of people say it would be hard not to keep all the money. I mean, at least the money that you’re making you’re actually giving to someone that needs it more than you,” said Raelyn.

It can get overwhelming though - especially as a 5th grader.

“It gets a little tiring sometimes for me, because I’m like, ‘well, I wanna go do other stuff,’” said Raelyn.

She has plenty of other stuff to do, including volleyball, choir at school, and choir at church.

Although her mom picks up the slack when Raelyn is busy, she knows she has to follow through on her own commitment.

She’s stuck to doing it for three years now.

Raelyn has raised almost $11,000 since she started, and that’s not including her earnings this year.

She says she has no plans of stopping any time soon.

