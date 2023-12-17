More than 1,000 wreaths laid on veterans’ graves in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Around 1,400 wreaths were laid at the gravesites of veterans on Saturday, December 16.

The wreaths were laid at Russell Heights Cemetery.

One volunteer told us why it was an emotional time for him.

“I personally got to lay a wreath on my grandfather’s grave, that served in the military, and my wife as well. Her grandfather was in the Air Force and he was an Air Force mechanic and so it was a bit emotional when you go to lay that down because you have to think about the struggles that they went through and where they come from and what they had to do,” Rusty Statler, with Sunbelt Rentals, said.

This year they exceeded their goal by 81 wreaths.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.