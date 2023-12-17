Man airlifted to out-of-state hospital after UTV crash in Butler Co.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Fairdealing, Missouri man was airlifted to an Arkansas hospital after a UTV crash early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred sometime around 3:30 a.m. on December 17, just one mile west of Poplar Bluff, Mo.

According to Mo. State Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Michael A. Lady was travelling eastbound on County Road 448 in a 2022 Can Am Defender. His vehicle went off the right side of the roadway before striking a tree.

Lady was taken by Air Evac to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, Ark. for serious injuries.

His vehicle was totaled.

MSHP reports Lady was not wearing a safety device.

