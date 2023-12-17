KY 786/Calvert Dr. blocked near Merrydale Dr. in Reidland due to gas leak, downed power lines after crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 787/Calvert Drive is blocked at the site of an early Sunday morning crash in the Reidland area.

According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on December 17, the road is blocked at the 6.54 mile point due to downed power lines and a gas leak near the Merrydale Drive intersection. This is along KY 787/Calvert Dr. east of Hucks Convenience Store between KY 131/Reidland Road and U.S. 62/KY Dam Road.

The estimated duration is 6 hours or around 6:30 p.m.

KYTC said there is no marked detour.

