First Alert: Partly-cloudy, chilly today

By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(KFVS) - We’ll see lower temperatures today after yesterday’s rainy and damp conditions.

Meghan Smith says this morning will start off in the low 40s.

For most of the day, there will be partly-cloudy skies, and by the afternoon, the temperature will only get up into the low 50s.

Strong winds with possible gusts up to 30 miles per hour are expected by Monday.

Temperatures will also make their way back into the low 30s in the morning.

