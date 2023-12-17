Heartland Votes
Ex-girlfriend sets bed on fire while former boyfriend and family slept in it, police say

Derrica Wiggins, arrested and charged
Derrica Wiggins, arrested and charged(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman they say set a bed on fire while her ex-boyfriend and his family were asleep in it.

On March 1, officers reported to a private residence on Sunnyslope Drive.

The victim informed the police that her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend set their bed on fire while they all were asleep in it, including their child.

Police say that the victim heard a lighter clicking outside of the bedroom before falling asleep but didn’t think anything of it.

According to MPD, Derrica Wiggins, 19, set the bed comforter on fire with a burned piece of paper as the ex-boyfriend and his family slept.

Wiggins was later confronted by her ex as well as his current girlfriend.

She was taken into police custody and is now facing charges of reckless burning and aggravated assault.

