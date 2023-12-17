Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Ending the weekend with dry conditions

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Meghan Smith
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland. There will be primarily sunny sky and lower temperatures today after yesterday’s rainy and damp conditions. It will begin this morning in the low 40s. For most of the day, there will be partly cloudy sky, and by the afternoon, the temperature will have dropped into the low 50s. Strong winds with possible gusts of up to 30 miles per hour are expected by Monday. Temperatures will also make their way back into the low 30s in the morning. 

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorian J. Rudolph, 37 of Louisville, (left) and 22-year-old Sedez D. Rudolph, of...
2 arrested on drug trafficking charges after traffic stop
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks during a news conference following an NFL...
Report: NFL fines Andy Reid & Patrick Mahomes for referee criticism
St. Louis woman threatens to shoot Lyft driver after he refused to transport children with no car seats
High School Basketball scores from Friday 12/15
Heartland High School Basketball scores from 12/15
A Heartland Sheriff reacts to the Supreme Courts refusing to block the IL Assault Weapons Ban.
Illinois Sheriff reacts to the Supreme Courts refusing to block assault weapons ban

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at 10 p.m. on 12/16.
First Alert 10pm forecast 12/16
Your First Alert forecast at 9 p.m. on 12/16.
First Alert 9pm forecast 12/16
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Drier and cooler conditions move into the Heartland
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Saturday Morning Outlook: Rainy and windy