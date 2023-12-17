Ending the weekend with dry conditions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland. There will be primarily sunny sky and lower temperatures today after yesterday’s rainy and damp conditions. It will begin this morning in the low 40s. For most of the day, there will be partly cloudy sky, and by the afternoon, the temperature will have dropped into the low 50s. Strong winds with possible gusts of up to 30 miles per hour are expected by Monday. Temperatures will also make their way back into the low 30s in the morning.

