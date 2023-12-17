Dry this evening, colder and windy start to the work week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, we are tracking dry conditions for Sunday evening, with temperatures dropping to the upper 30s this evening. Heading into Monday morning, we will see temperatures in the low 30s, but very windy conditions. Wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour are possible, but there will be plenty of sunshine, with highs in the low 40s. Into Tuesday morning, temperatures will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. Winds will calm down, but warm up to to the low 40s by the afternoon. By Wednesday, temperatures begin warming up to the 50s.

Chances of rain continue for the weekend, with lower chances Friday and Saturday morning, and larger chances for Christmas Eve. Unfortunately for some, chances for snow on Christmas Eve are low, with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the upper 50s.

