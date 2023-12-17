Heartland Votes
Authorities recover car linked to missing Camden County man from 2013, Donnie Erwin

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities in Camden County have recovered the car of a man who went missing from Camdenton in 2013.

According to a news release, on December 16, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a property owner who had been contacted by a freelance videographer who uses a drone.

The videographer told the property owner he was searching the area regarding the missing persons case of Donald Erwin. The videographer said he found a car at the bottom of a small pond on the property of the landowner while flying his drone this week.

Later that day, Camden County deputies and crews from the Mid-County Fire Protection District Dive Team went to the area and were able to match the license plate to the plate of Erwin’s missing Hyundai Elantra. Crews got the car out of the pond and notified his family of this development.

“Investigators are still actively working on the case, processing the vehicle for evidence, and searching the pond and surrounding area for any remains of Mr. Erwin. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the law enforcement officers, firefighters, and volunteers who have helped investigate this case over the past ten years,” Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms.

Previously reported by KY3, Donnie Erwin, 59, is an army veteran. Due to some health complications, he only had one leg, making him recognizable. On December 29, 2013, Donnie asked his wife for a gift card to go buy some cigarettes. He left in his 2002 Silver Hyundai Elantra and never returned.

If anyone has any information on where Donald Erwin could be you’re asked to reach out to the group on social media. Click here to access a link to the ‘Find Donnie Erwin’ Facebook page.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

