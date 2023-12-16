Heartland Votes
SEMO welcomes new pilot graduating class

Southeast Missouri State University’s first ever pilot program has taken flight, including their first graduating class of future pilots
By Ahmad Lathan
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s first ever pilot program has taken flight, including their first graduating class of future pilots.

Miranda Sullivan is SEMO’s Director of Aviation. She’s also a pilot educator who helped kick off the university’s new pilot program in the fall of 2021.

“I came here to Southeast Missouri when the position opened up so I can be closer to family and keep teaching new aviators,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan sees the program expanding in the future, as Cape Girardeau’s new FLY CGI terminal is expected to be finished in the summer.

“With the airport expanding and the terminal expanding, we just see this program continuing to grow,” said Sullivan.

Aviation student, Tyler Lofton, is one of the 105 students graduating on Saturday, December 16. Lofton said Sullivan is the reason why he wants to be an instructor himself at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

“She obviously inspired me to help push the next generation of aviators to their final goal of being professional,” said Lofton.

Lofton said he’s happy to be apart of SEMO’s first graduating class of pilots.

“Really just solidifying how the course will work for future graduating classes and I’m glad to be apart of the frontier of that,” said Lofton.

As for Sullivan, she looks forward to new students succeeding this graduating class.

“For future aviators coming up, we’re excited for you guys to join us and follow in these great graduates footsteps,” said Sullivan.

For more information on SEMO’s aviation program, you can visit the SEMO website.

