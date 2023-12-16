Saturday Morning Outlook: Rainy and windy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Throughout the early morning hours, there will be an increase in the number of rain showers. The biggest possibilities of showers are in the early hours of this morning and again in the afternoon. The biggest impact from showers should be light to heavy downpours. Expect far above average temperatures, with most regions reaching low 50s and high 40s, along with sporadic light showers.

As the evening wears on, the likelihood of rain will decrease. With the exception of a few isolated showers early in the morning, Sunday should be otherwise dry. The mid 30s to low 40s will be the morning lows.

