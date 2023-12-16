Heartland Votes
McCracken County man charged with drug trafficking

When executing a search after receiving complains of alleged illegal drug activities,...
When executing a search after receiving complains of alleged illegal drug activities, detectives located 38-year-old Michael “Bo” Cash(McCracken County Sheriff’s Office)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARLEY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies and detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted man on drug offenses in the Farley area on Friday morning.

In early December, detectives received complaints of alleged illegal drug activities taking place at 1134 Vasseur Avenue in McCracken County. As part of the investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for residence.

On December 15, detectives and deputies executed the search warrant. Inside, detectives located 38-year-old Michael “Bo” Cash. Cash was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Graves County Circuit Court for probation violation.

During a search of the residence, detectives located Crystal Methamphetamine packaged for sale, Alprazolam, Suboxone, and assorted items of drug paraphernalia.

Cash was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail. He was charged with the following:

  • 1st Degree trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd offense - Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a 2nd degree-controlled substance - Suboxone
  • Possession of a 3rd degree-controlled substance - Alprazolam
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

