Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 15-year-old boy over cigarette

Authorities said Lavon Bernard Julius, 43, shot and killed 15-year-old Zeloni Ellison after the boy asked him for a cigarette. (Source: WIS)
By Maggie Brown and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A 43-year-old South Carolina man was convicted Wednesday of murder and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Lavon Bernard Julius shot and killed 15-year-old Zeloni Ellison on Jan. 29, 2022.

Julius shot Ellison four times outside of Ellison’s grandmother’s apartment in Lexington.

“After the shooting, witnesses testified that Julius appeared calm and nonchalant as if nothing happened,” a spokesperson for the solicitor’s office said. “While law enforcement was at the scene, Julius walked behind the apartment building and hid the murder weapon.”

Authorities said officers found the gun the next day and tied it to Ellison’s murder.

According to trial testimony, Julius was irritated at Ellison because he asked him for a cigarette. It was also revealed that Julius was drinking at the time.

The jury deliberated for 30 minutes.

Julius had prior convictions for robbery, assault and battery, and assault with intent to kill.

The 43-year-old will not be eligible for parole.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorian J. Rudolph, 37 of Louisville, (left) and 22-year-old Sedez D. Rudolph, of...
2 arrested on drug trafficking charges after traffic stop
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
18-year-old Isiah Fitzgerald died in what Sikeston Police describe as a shootout at Rotary...
Family of Sikeston Rotary Park shooting victim speaks out
A man was acquitted of all charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with an April...
Man acquitted of all charges in Sikeston Rotary Park shooting
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country

Latest News

Twin brothers Francis and Patrick Boyle are getting their degrees from Baylor University this...
17-year-old twin brothers graduating college together with dual degrees
FILE - A man salutes after placing a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, Saturday, Dec. 16,...
Confederate memorial to be removed in coming days from Arlington National Cemetery
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks during a news conference following an NFL...
Report: NFL fines Andy Reid & Patrick Mahomes for referee criticism
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks during a news conference prior to an NBA basketball game between...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls and breaks hip at Los Angeles concert