Heartland High School Basketball scores from 12/15

High School Basketball scores from Friday 12/15
High School Basketball scores from Friday 12/15(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are the Heartland High School Basketball scores from Friday, December 15.

Missouri

  • Sikeston beat Notre Dame 78-40
  • Cape Central beat Farmington 64-45
  • Poplar Bluff beat Lutheran St. Charles 59-54
  • East Prairie beat Oak Ridge 77-59
    • Konnor Hobeck scored 1,000 career points
    • Ty Wilson scored 35 points

Illinois

  • West Frankfort beat Nashville 50-42

