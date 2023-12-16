Heartland High School Basketball scores from 12/15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are the Heartland High School Basketball scores from Friday, December 15.
Missouri
- Sikeston beat Notre Dame 78-40
- Cape Central beat Farmington 64-45
- Poplar Bluff beat Lutheran St. Charles 59-54
- East Prairie beat Oak Ridge 77-59
- Konnor Hobeck scored 1,000 career points
- Ty Wilson scored 35 points
Illinois
- West Frankfort beat Nashville 50-42
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.