Fowler Bonan Foundation to host holiday events in Harrisburg, Ill.

The Fowler Bonan Foundation announces two upcoming holiday events scheduled for next week in Harrisburg, Illinois.
The Fowler Bonan Foundation announces two upcoming holiday events scheduled for next week in Harrisburg, Illinois.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISBURG, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The Fowler Bonan Foundation announces two upcoming holiday events scheduled for next week in Harrisburg, Illinois.

According to a spokesperson, the foundation will first host a Christmas Dinner Giveaway during Heaven’s Kitchen’s regular meal service this Tuesday, December 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Annex on W. Locust Street.

The menu will include brown sugar and pineapple baked ham, corn, mashed potatoes with gravy, rolls and a sweet dessert to top it off.

Additionally, the non-profit will be providing 300 hams along with bags of Christmas dinner fixings to families in need, all thanks to support from Molina Healthcare of Illinois. This giveaway is open to all community members looking for a warm, hearty meal this holiday season.

Later in the week, the public is also invited to attend ‘Breakfast with Santa,’ sponsored by Little Chapel Church. Families can come out to the First Presbyterian Annex for a delicious breakfast while enjoying a visit with Santa Claus himself.

It is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Attendees are invited to take a memorable holiday photo and children in attendance will receive a special gift from Santa. Event sponsors include Mitchellsville Dollar General, Local 773 Union and Readerlink.

