First Alert Update: Cape County Commission Receives Medical Examiner Proposal

The Cape Girardeau County Commission is poised to take its next step toward possibly doing away with the coroner's position
By Kathy Sweeney
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Commission is poised to take its next step toward possibly doing away with the coroner’s position--and replacing it with a Medical Examiner’s office.

The Commission’s request for Proposals ended late Friday morning--and Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy tells me they received one proposal.

They opened up that process following a special public meeting in late October--where the majority of the people in this room spoke on behalf of replacing the coroner’s office with a trained medical professional to handle the county’s death investigations.

We will learn more about that proposal Monday morning at the County Commission meeting.

I will be there--so look for updates both on air and online.

