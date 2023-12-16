First Alert Update: Cape County Commission Receives Medical Examiner Proposal

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Commission is poised to take its next step toward possibly doing away with the coroner’s position--and replacing it with a Medical Examiner’s office.

The Commission’s request for Proposals ended late Friday morning--and Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy tells me they received one proposal.

They opened up that process following a special public meeting in late October--where the majority of the people in this room spoke on behalf of replacing the coroner’s office with a trained medical professional to handle the county’s death investigations.

We will learn more about that proposal Monday morning at the County Commission meeting.

I will be there--so look for updates both on air and online.

