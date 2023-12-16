First Alert: Light rain, cool temps

(KFVS) - Rain showers are moving through the Heartland this morning, and will continue steadily throughout the afternoon.

Meghan Smith says this rain is a lot lighter than what we saw last weekend, but there will be some heavier, isolated patches occasionally, bringing heavy downpours.

Today will be cloudy and overcast, but with these southerly winds, we will see highs in the 50s.

By the evening hours, these showers will start to move out of the area.

Sunday will be cooler, with lows for the morning in the upper 30s to lower 40s, but things will warm up by the afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions.

