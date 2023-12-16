Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Light rain, cool temps

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 12/16
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Rain showers are moving through the Heartland this morning, and will continue steadily throughout the afternoon.

Meghan Smith says this rain is a lot lighter than what we saw last weekend, but there will be some heavier, isolated patches occasionally, bringing heavy downpours.

Today will be cloudy and overcast, but with these southerly winds, we will see highs in the 50s.

By the evening hours, these showers will start to move out of the area.

Sunday will be cooler, with lows for the morning in the upper 30s to lower 40s, but things will warm up by the afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Dorian J. Rudolph, 37 of Louisville, (left) and 22-year-old Sedez D. Rudolph, of...
2 arrested on drug trafficking charges after traffic stop
18-year-old Isiah Fitzgerald died in what Sikeston Police describe as a shootout at Rotary...
Family of Sikeston Rotary Park shooting victim speaks out
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
A man was acquitted of all charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with an April...
Man acquitted of all charges in Sikeston Rotary Park shooting

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rain and cooler temperatures move in Saturday
Clouds look to gradually increase throughout the day.
First Alert: Mild afternoon ahead of cold front & rain late tonight
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Dry today, rain moves in tomorrow
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast