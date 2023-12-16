First Alert Investigation Update: Cape Girardeau Police Complete Investigation into Coroner Complaint

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police completed an investigation this week into the actions of Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan regarding a 2022 death investigation.

The case began with a complaint filed by one of the families featured in our First Alert Investigation into Coroner Jordan’s conduct.

Christy Young-Clover filed her complaint back on October 19, 2023.

Cape Girardeau Police Lieutenant Don Perry tells me, the investigation into Young-Clover’s complaint is complete, and is now at the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review for possible charges.

Young-Clover sent me a copy of her complaint, which details her concerns regarding Jordan’s investigation of her son’s death in January 2022.

“You can’t get natural causes out of suicide.”

Jenny Blankenship shows me the two pieces of paper that lead her sister to file a police report regarding the actions of Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan.

Christy Young-Clover’s son, Christopher Kight, died January 8, 2022. Cape Girardeau Police investigated Kight’s death as a suicide, detailing several pieces of evidence found in his apartment--including this bottle of sodium nitrate and a printout detailing its use in suicides.

But when Young-Clover received a copy of her son’s death certificate, she learned Coroner Jordan ruled Kight’s cause of death as a probable heart attack and manner of death as natural.

I spoke to Young-Clover and her sister, Jenny Blankenship, about the difference between the two documents.

“You can’t get natural causes out of suicide,” Blankenship said. “If you walk step by step through what they have in here, there’s nothing natural about the way my nephew died.”

Do you think he did enough? I asked Young-Clover of Jordan’s actions in her son’s case.

Do you think his office did enough?

“No”, Young-Clover responded. “There’s no way he did enough.”

In her written statement to Cape Girardeau Police, Young-Clover says she believes Jordan used false information to reach those conclusions--before filing her son’s death certificate with the state.

When I asked Jordan back in October how he determined Kight’s cause and manner of death without an autopsy or toxicology --he told me he considered that information confidential.

But, there’s a much more recent case raising questions about the investigation of a possible suicide--opened on December 10th.

This Cape Girardeau Police report describes an officer responding making a welfare check at a woman’s home after someone reported her not answering her phone. The officer describes finding the woman deceased on her couch. He describes finding loose pills and pill bottles around the residence and a glass with an intoxicating drink on the living room table. He notes no sign of a suicide note or foul play. But then a family member arrives and tells the officer the woman was a recovering drug addict with a long history of suicide attempts.

The officer details Coroner Jordan arriving at the home. After being briefed on the facts, the officer says Jordan advised him it sounded like a natural death.

The officer then describes how he and the family expressed their concerns to the coroner about her death being a suicide. And the need for a toxicology report. The officer writes, “”....Wavis advised them he was going to document this incident as a ‘heart attack’ just for paperwork purposes because ‘suicide is a sensitive subject.’ "

I reached out to Coroner Jordan Thursday afternoon for comment on both the police investigation and this latest case.

I am awaiting his response.

