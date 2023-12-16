Drier and cooler conditions move into the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, rain is continuing across the region and won’t be completely out of the area until the overnight hours. But, heading into Sunday morning, it will drier, with temperatures starting off in the upper 30s. Partly cloudy skies will be sticking around for a vast majority of the day, with temperatures reaching the low 50s by the afternoon. By Monday, we will see strong winds with potential wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Temperatures will also drop to the low 30s in the morning and low 40s by the afternoon.

By Tuesday morning, lows are in the low 20s, and will only warm up to the low 40s. This is our coldest day of the week, with temperatures gradually warming up throughout the week, with temperatures getting back into the 50s by Wednesday. Clouds move back in by Wednesday as well, with the next significant rain chances being Friday and Saturday morning.

