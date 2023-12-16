Carbondale man sentenced to almost 100 years after being found guilty of home invasion and sexual assault

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale man has been sentenced to serve almost 100 years after being found guilty of home invasion and aggravated sexual assault.

Jackson County State’s Attorney, Joseph A. Cervantez announced that 33-year-old Kyle C. Locklear was sentenced to 99 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Locklear was found guilty earlier this year of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a person over the age of 60; two counts of home invasion; and one count each of residential burglary and aggravated unlawful restraint.

In a weeklong trial, Cervantez presented evidence that on Saturday, May 1, 2021, around 11:21 a.m., Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence just outside of Carbondale city limits in Jackson County regarding a home invasion and sexual assault.

Locklear had entered through a back window of a rural residence while the homeowner was present. After the night long attack, he left with her phone and purse. The survivor was able to make her way to a landline and call for help. The Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation and arrested Locklear on May 2, 2021.

Cervantez led the prosecution of Locklear, and secured the guilty verdict on March 2, 2023.

A sentencing hearing was held on December 15, 2023, where arguments were made by Cervantez as to his sentencing recommendations. The court ultimately sentenced Locklear to a total of 99 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, where he will serve 85% of the sentence.

