2023 Cram the Cruiser event wraps up

Overall, the total number of items collected was 4,890. This includes 1,763 food items, 2,044...
Overall, the total number of items collected was 4,890. This includes 1,763 food items, 2,044 toys, 978 items for the women's and children's shelter and 267 other items
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is thanking those who participated in the 2023 Cram the Cruiser event.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the program was a huge success and they were able to help many families in Mayfield and Graves County.

The Symsonia Dollar General for collecting the most toys for the Community Christmas Connection with 769 toys collected. They also collected the most items for the local women and children’s shelter with 339. The Symsonia store also collected the most overall items with a total of 1,238 items.

The Wingo Dollar General collected the most food items for local food pantries with a total of 518 food items.

Overall, the total number of items collected was 4,890. This includes 1,763 food items, 2,044 toys, 978 items for the women’s and children’s shelter and 267 other items.

