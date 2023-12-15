Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Taco Bell testing new frozen coffees, shakes

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.
Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.(CNN, TACO BELL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is testing out some new drinks.

The fast-food chain has introduced frozen coffee and sweet shakes to its menu.

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors, such as Mexican chocolate, dulce de leche, churro and spiced vanilla.

“We are constantly listening to what our fans are craving next and we are thrilled to offer them a frozen creation that’s just as delicious and desirable as their favorite menu item,” Taco Bell U.S. chief marketing officer Taylor Montgomery said.

They cost about $4 each.

For now, the new drinks are only available at two locations in Southern California.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects have been charged in a deer poaching investigation in Wayne and Reynolds Counties.
Two suspects charged in Missouri deer poaching investigation
A man was acquitted of all charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with an April...
Man acquitted of all charges in Sikeston Rotary Park shooting
Crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau on...
1 injured in rollover crash on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Fred Love Jr.
Lawsuit filed in St. Louis after funeral home sends man’s brain home with family
The St. Louis Zoo announced that Raja, a male Asian Elephant, will be moving to the Columbus...
Raja the elephant to leave St. Louis Zoo

Latest News

This Jan. 27, 2021 image provided by The Tate Record shows a Senatobia Police vehicle in front...
Black child, 10, sentenced to probation and a book report for urinating in public
Usually dominated by Mustangs and Chevelles and Chargers, the Mercury Cyclone is pretty unique
Full Throttle Thursday: Mercury Cyclone packs a storm of horsepower
18-year-old Isiah Fitzgerald died in what Sikeston Police describe as a shootout at Rotary...
Family of Sikeston Rotary Park shooting victim speaks out
The family of a man killed in an April shootout at Sikeston's Rotary Park is speaking out
Family of Rotary Park shooting victim speaks out