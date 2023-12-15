SEMO’s Lawrence Johnson headed to 2024 Hula Bowl

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s defensive back, Lawrence Johnson, will join fellow teammate Ryan Flournoy at the 2024 Hula Bowl.

The 2024 Hula Bowl on January 13 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Kickoff is scheduled at 11 a.m., CT and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Johnson, who is from St. Louis, garnered Second-Team Big South-OVC Association accolades. He was the Redhawks second-leading tackler with 73, including 47 solo stops. Johnson collected 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. A sixth-year player, Johnson ended his outstanding career with 283 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions.

This year marks the 78th Hula Bowl, which is the Nation’s Premier College Football All-Star Game. The Hula Bowl is an event where all NFL, XFL, USFL and CFL teams are represented by top scout players throughout the game week.

