Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Saluki Step Ahead program branches into Kentucky

A new agreement between schools in two Heartland states promises to make higher education more accessible
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A new agreement between schools in two Heartland states promises to make higher education more accessible.

SIU Carbondale officials say the Saluki Step Ahead program allows students with an associate degree to earn their bachelor’s in 12 different fields.

The new agreement between SIUC and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System lets students earn a four year degree without relocating by doing so online.

For the first two years, students pay the community college tuition rate and receive a $4,000 scholarship for the final two years.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was acquitted of all charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with an April...
Man acquitted of all charges in Sikeston Rotary Park shooting
The St. Louis Zoo announced that Raja, a male Asian Elephant, will be moving to the Columbus...
Raja the elephant to leave St. Louis Zoo
Fred Love Jr.
Lawsuit filed in St. Louis after funeral home sends man’s brain home with family
Four people - a woman and three children - were found dead in a burning home in Indiana,...
A woman and 3 children found dead in a burning home appear to have been shot, authorities say
Crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau on...
1 injured in rollover crash on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Latest News

Whether you are a dinosaur enthusiast or someone who wants to experience prehistoric life,...
Dinosaurs have made their way to Paducah
The 4th annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash will return to the Show Me Center in January.
When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash returns to Show Me Center in January
Aaron Teitelbaum embraces his mother, Marilyn Teitelbaum, on December 25, 2022. Marilyn...
Missouri legislation would allow doctor-assisted suicide for terminal patients
Adoption fees at SEMO Pets in Cape Girardeau are just $50 through Sunday. That's for animals...
Reduced adoption fee at SEMO Pets ends Sunday