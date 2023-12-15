Saluki Step Ahead program branches into Kentucky

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A new agreement between schools in two Heartland states promises to make higher education more accessible.

SIU Carbondale officials say the Saluki Step Ahead program allows students with an associate degree to earn their bachelor’s in 12 different fields.

The new agreement between SIUC and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System lets students earn a four year degree without relocating by doing so online.

For the first two years, students pay the community college tuition rate and receive a $4,000 scholarship for the final two years.

