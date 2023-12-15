Heartland Votes
Rain and cooler temperatures move in Saturday

By Madeline Parker
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, temperatures will begin to drop overnight as a front and rain head towards the region. Light rain will be widespread across the Heartland for a majority of the day, with temperatures starting in the low 40s and warming up to the low 50s by the afternoon. There is only about a half inch of rain expected, with some places where rain is slower moving to receive a bit more. Sunday will be cooler with temperatures in the upper 30s to start and warming up to the upper 40s. There will also be partly cloudy skies, with breezy conditions.

The work week looks cooler, with windy conditions on Monday, mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 40s for the high. Tuesday is calmer and sunnier but lows in the low 20s. We warm up by Wednesday, with temperatures reaching the low 50s, but expect more significant rain chance to return by next Friday.

