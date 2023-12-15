Man sentenced to federal prison for possession of gun used in Hot Shots shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to serve seven years in federal prison for possessing a firearm that was used in a shootout that took place at Hot Shots in March.

On December 15, the United States Attorney’s Office announced that 40-year-old Jeremiah R. Twiggs of Cape Girardeau has been sentenced to serve 84 months in federal prison following his guilty plea to the offense of being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Twiggs appeared for his sentencing hearing on December 15 before United States District Judge Stephen R. Clark at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

According to court documents, officers were dispatched to Hot Shots in Cape Girardeau in March in response to a report of multiple shots being fired inside the establishment. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male subject lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The male subject was rushed to the emergency room for treatment of serious injuries.

Officers processed the scene and discovered a .40 caliber pistol on the floor, along with sixteen spent shell casings. Officers reviewed video footage, which showed the victim getting into an altercation with two male subjects around a pool table. Moments before shots were fired, the footage showed the victim reach into another man’s sweatshirt to retrieve a firearm. The male subject then discharged the firearm as he was simultaneously shot by the other two assailants multiple time.

Through the investigation, the Cape Girardeau Police Department identified Twiggs as the person with the firearm. During an interview with detectives, Twiggs confirmed that he accompanied the victim to the bar. He also told detectives that the pistol belonged to the victim.

According to Twiggs, he concealed the pistol inside his sweatshirt at the victim’s request before entering the bar. Twiggs is prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law due to numerous felony convictions.

After serving his 84-month sentence, Twiggs will be placed on supervised release for a period of three years.

