Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Malone Park Center for the Arts opens in Sikeston

The DAEOC has been working to update the building, which was originally a grocery store and...
The DAEOC has been working to update the building, which was originally a grocery store and then used as a church. Now it’s filled with canvasses ready for the first stroke of paint.(KFVS)
By Madison Steward
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland non-profit is helping community members explore their artistic side while breathing new life into an empty building.

The Malone Park Center for the Arts is now open in Sikeston. Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation, or DAEOC, used ARPA funding to turn a downtown building into the studio.

They’ve been working to update the building, which was originally a grocery store and then used as a church. Now it’s filled with canvasses ready for the first stroke of paint.

The center will be used for art classes starting with an eight week painting course. DAEOC Vice President Clay Driskill said the center fills a gap within the community.

“Over time, you notice that there’s fewer places especially in small communities in southeast Missouri that allow artist to express themselves in the larger cities its more common so we felt there was a need here,” said Driskill. “The arts are very important to DAEOC and to our board of directors and so it was a really nice collaborative community effort, came together and took a vision and made it a reality.”

Driskill said as more renovations to the building are completed, the center will offer a wider variety of courses like music lessons and pottery. To register, you can call 573-931-8400.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was acquitted of all charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with an April...
Man acquitted of all charges in Sikeston Rotary Park shooting
The St. Louis Zoo announced that Raja, a male Asian Elephant, will be moving to the Columbus...
Raja the elephant to leave St. Louis Zoo
Fred Love Jr.
Lawsuit filed in St. Louis after funeral home sends man’s brain home with family
Four people - a woman and three children - were found dead in a burning home in Indiana,...
A woman and 3 children found dead in a burning home appear to have been shot, authorities say
Crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau on...
1 injured in rollover crash on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Latest News

The Methodist Church in New Madrid will be setting up the decorations on Church Street. Due to...
Live nativity scene to affect traffic in New Madrid
Whether you are a dinosaur enthusiast or someone who wants to experience prehistoric life,...
Dinosaurs have made their way to Paducah
The 4th annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash will return to the Show Me Center in January.
When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash returns to Show Me Center in January
Aaron Teitelbaum embraces his mother, Marilyn Teitelbaum, on December 25, 2022. Marilyn...
Missouri legislation would allow doctor-assisted suicide for terminal patients