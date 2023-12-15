Malone Park Center for the Arts opens in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland non-profit is helping community members explore their artistic side while breathing new life into an empty building.

The Malone Park Center for the Arts is now open in Sikeston. Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation, or DAEOC, used ARPA funding to turn a downtown building into the studio.

They’ve been working to update the building, which was originally a grocery store and then used as a church. Now it’s filled with canvasses ready for the first stroke of paint.

The center will be used for art classes starting with an eight week painting course. DAEOC Vice President Clay Driskill said the center fills a gap within the community.

“Over time, you notice that there’s fewer places especially in small communities in southeast Missouri that allow artist to express themselves in the larger cities its more common so we felt there was a need here,” said Driskill. “The arts are very important to DAEOC and to our board of directors and so it was a really nice collaborative community effort, came together and took a vision and made it a reality.”

Driskill said as more renovations to the building are completed, the center will offer a wider variety of courses like music lessons and pottery. To register, you can call 573-931-8400.

