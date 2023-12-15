Heartland Votes
Live nativity scene to affect traffic in New Madrid

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers in the bootheel are reminded that a live nativity scene is getting set up in New Madrid.

The Methodist Church in New Madrid will be setting up the decorations on Church Street. Due to the scene, a section of the street will be reduced to one lane, affecting southbound traffic.

According to the New Madrid Police Department, an officer will be at the church to direct traffic and keep things moving smoothly.

The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 15 and goes on through Sunday, December 17.

