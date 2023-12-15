Live nativity scene to affect traffic in New Madrid

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers in the bootheel are reminded that a live nativity scene is getting set up in New Madrid.

The Methodist Church in New Madrid will be setting up the decorations on Church Street. Due to the scene, a section of the street will be reduced to one lane, affecting southbound traffic.

According to the New Madrid Police Department, an officer will be at the church to direct traffic and keep things moving smoothly.

The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 15 and goes on through Sunday, December 17.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.