Illinois Sheriff reacts to the Supreme Courts refusing to block assault weapons ban

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL. (KFVS) - A Heartland Sheriff said he’s not surprised the U.S. Supreme Court declined to put an Illinois law banning some semi-automatic weapons on hold.

Jefferson County Sheriff, Jeff Bullard said he believes the law, which goes into effect on January 1, is unconstitutional.

“The State Police or someone else or the Governor can disagree with our opinion, but the law in our republic does not side with them on this,” said Bullard.

Sheriff Bullard said the battle over a gun control measure in Illinois is far from over.

“When you put conditions on a right it is no longer, it ceases being a right and it becomes a privilege. And we don’t have a bill of privileges,” said Bullard.

On Thursday, December 14, the U.S. Supreme Court denied an emergency appeal from a gun rights group to put the Protect Illinois Communities Act on hold, but legal challenges to the law are still playing out.

“With the court not issuing the injunction many people think that suddenly means the Supreme Court think that’s the gun control ban is constitutional, that’s not what it means,” said Bullard.

The new law takes aim at high-power semiautomatic weapons, including the popular AR-15: banning their possession, manufacture and sale in Illinois.

It’s scheduled to go into effect at the beginning of the new year, but according to Bullard, the law is unenforceable until the Supreme Court makes a final ruling.

“Basically on several aspects of it, they would have to overturn DC versus Heller and Chicago verses McDonald and the Bruen decision for this state law to be enforceable,” said Bullard.

Sheriff Bullard believes ultimately the Supreme Court will strike down the law.

“I would still not house anybody in our jail that was charged solely under that crime,” said Bullard. “If they were charged with a violent crime and someone added that crime on it okay well that’s no problem because we’re going to house violent offenders.”

At least eight other states and the District of Columbia have some sort of prohibition on semiautomatic weapons, and several cases challenging those laws are making their way through the federal courts.

