Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Husband’s mistake leads to wife winning $50,000

Tanya Hammonds, of Newport, is $50,000 richer after her husband purchased a Kentucky Lottery...
Tanya Hammonds, of Newport, is $50,000 richer after her husband purchased a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off by mistake.(Kentucky Lottery)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A husband’s mistake helped his wife $50,000 on a scratch-off ticket.

Tanya Hammonds, of Newport, asked her husband to pick her up some certain scratch-off tickets, but she did not end up with the ones she wanted.

Her husband bought the wrong scratch-offs. Men 🙄.

It turns out his mistake could be forgiven because Hammonds won $50,000 on one of the tickets, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

“Before I scratched the numbers, I scratched off the barcode and scanned it,” Hammonds said. “I saw $50,000 and I thought the app was malfunctioning.”

Hammonds walked away with a check for $35,750.

The Circle K on East 10th Street in Newport will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was acquitted of all charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with an April...
Man acquitted of all charges in Sikeston Rotary Park shooting
The St. Louis Zoo announced that Raja, a male Asian Elephant, will be moving to the Columbus...
Raja the elephant to leave St. Louis Zoo
Fred Love Jr.
Lawsuit filed in St. Louis after funeral home sends man’s brain home with family
Four people - a woman and three children - were found dead in a burning home in Indiana,...
A woman and 3 children found dead in a burning home appear to have been shot, authorities say
Crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau on...
1 injured in rollover crash on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
FILE — One bill pre-filed in the Missouri House of Representatives would crack down hard on...
Missouri Dept. of Revenue owed more than $78 million in delinquent temporary tag fees
Police were called around 9 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired on the 1200 block of...
Home hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
Buckminster Fuller Dome Visitors Center has 3D printed walls set for the exterior the of the...
3D printed exterior walls installed for new Buckminster Fuller visitor center
Missouri’s Division of Fire Safety investigates the deaths of 2 in a mobile home fire in Howell County