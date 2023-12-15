Husband’s mistake leads to wife winning $50,000

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A husband’s mistake helped his wife $50,000 on a scratch-off ticket.

Tanya Hammonds, of Newport, asked her husband to pick her up some certain scratch-off tickets, but she did not end up with the ones she wanted.

Her husband bought the wrong scratch-offs. Men 🙄.

It turns out his mistake could be forgiven because Hammonds won $50,000 on one of the tickets, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

“Before I scratched the numbers, I scratched off the barcode and scanned it,” Hammonds said. “I saw $50,000 and I thought the app was malfunctioning.”

Hammonds walked away with a check for $35,750.

The Circle K on East 10th Street in Newport will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

