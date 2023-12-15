Heartland Votes
House Democratic leader files abortion rights resolution as she runs for Missouri governor

Crystal Quade announces her intention to run for Missouri governor in 2024.
By Joe McLean (KFVS)
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, who is running for the Democratic nomination for Governor, announced plans to file a resolution in the general assembly which, if passed, would place the question of abortion rights on the statewide 2024 ballot.

“I’m filing this House Joint Resolution so voters can finally have their say without the gimmicks and outright lies we’ve seen play out in the courts,” Quade posted on social media. “While politicians have played with people’s freedoms, Missourians have suffered. Lawmakers must allow voters to restore access to important, lifesaving healthcare and my resolution will do just that.”

The move comes as the backers of two separate citizen-led initiative petitions continue to fight off court challenges and scramble to collect hundreds of thousand of signatures by May 6th to secure ballot access.

“The right to reproductive freedom is more important than ever, as Missouri legislators continue to put women’s lives in danger and threaten to jail patients and doctors for providing care,” Quade wrote. “It’s time we put our trust in Missouri families and medical providers to make the best decisions for themselves.”

Long-time anti-abortion lobbyist Samuel Lee, who leads Campaign Life Missouri, recently predicted that the two separate citizen-led initiatives on abortion rights would likely cancel each other out, as one seeks to lift the state’s ban on abortion and the other seeks to allow abortions only in the first trimester of pregnancy as well as exceptions for cases of rape, incest, and in cases where a fetus is deemed to be unable to survive.

“In Ohio, pro-abortion groups rallied behind one amendment and devoted all of the available resources to pass it,” Lee said. “Once these rival organizations each figure out which amendments they want to push, there will still be two incompatible proposals that voters will be asked to sign petitions on and to vote for next November.”

Mallory Schwarz, executive director of Abortion Action MO, disagreed with Lee’s assessment, believing that the public’s sentiment on abortion rights has shifted in the decades under Roe v. Wade.

“Bans are not popular,” Schwarz said. “While people might have personal nuanced positions on abortion, they overwhelmingly do not believe that their personal medical decisions are any business of politicians.”

Any citizen-led initiative that seeks to place a question on the ballot to amend the state’s constitution requires signatures from at least, “eight percent of the legal voters in each of two-thirds of the congressional districts in the state.”

Given Missouri’s current population,, that works out to roughly 171,000 valid signatures which must be turned into the Secretary of State’s office by at least 6 months before the date of the general election, which in this case, is May 6.

Should Quade’s resolution pass, the question would go on the ballot by the approval of the General Assembly. However, it’s unclear if a Republican supermajority in the House and Senate would even consider such a resolution, let along vote in favor of it.

Also running for Governor as a Democrat is Springfield area businessman Mike Hamra. The Republican primary includes Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and state Sen. Bill Eigel.

