Home hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police were called around 9 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired on the 1200 block of South Ellis Street on Thursday, December 14.

According to the police department, officers found evidence of shots fired, including a home hit by gunfire.

At this time there are no reports of any injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made, but their investigation is ongoing.

