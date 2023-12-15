Heartland Votes
Home hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

Police were called around 9 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired on the 1200 block of South Ellis Street on Thursday.
Police were called around 9 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired on the 1200 block of South Ellis Street on Thursday.(KTTC)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police were called around 9 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired on the 1200 block of South Ellis Street on Thursday, December 14.

According to the police department, officers found evidence of shots fired, including a home hit by gunfire.

At this time there are no reports of any injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made, but their investigation is ongoing.

