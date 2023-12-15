High school violinist reaching far beyond her goals

BROESELY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland high school senior found a love through music, more specifically, her violin.

For some musician’s, their journey can be full of ups and downs.

“For a while I really wanted to quit,” said Daisey Loyd, Twin Rivers High School violinist.

The key, is finding the right rhythm, but for Loyd quitting was not an option.

“My family pushed me to keep going,” she said.

Daisey was just seven years old when she got her first violin.

“I had no idea what I was doing,” she said.

And at 17 years old, she was doing more than more than most.

“Right now, I am working on Mozart and Bach,” she said.

Daisey said, the goal is to practice a couple hours everyday. The dedication and the push from her family, has allowed her to move up the scale.

“It was kind of wild,” she said.

She is just a small town Broseley, Missouri student, completing her education at Twin Rivers High School.

“Around here I am kind of limited with what I can do cause there is not an orchestra or anything,” she said.

And now, she is heading across the pond to perform with students from all over the world at the High School Honors Performance Series in London. According to its website, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for selected students. After submitting an application, teacher reference, performer biography and a video performance, Daisey was selected to join the orchestra of students.

“I’m really excited to play with people because I don’t get too much. Just being in an orchestra and getting on stage and performing,” she said.

“I’m really proud of her, I’m so proud of her,” Miriam Brehmer said, Daisey’s first violin teacher.

Brehmer was Daisey’s first violin teacher. The one that helped get her to the next level.

“Of course I had to pass her on cause she is way better than me,” Brehmer said.

“She pushed me a lot. I learned so much from her and if it wasn’t for that I would not be where I am today,” Daisey said.

So it’s that push that allows Daisey to achieve more than she imagine just ten years ago.

“I feel like I’m meant to do this and go further in music and keep doing it. And it’s something I really love and it’s my dream to be a professional violinist,” she said.

Daisey heads to London in July 2024 for the Honors Performance.

If you would like to help Daisey on her journey, here is her gofundme page. After her performance, Daisey is set to go to college and major in violin performance.

