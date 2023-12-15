Heartland Votes
First Alert: Mild afternoon ahead of rain tonight

Clouds look to gradually increase throughout the day.((Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(KFVS) - One more dry, mild day before rain and cooler temperatures move in late tonight.

Clouds look to gradually increase throughout the day, but it will still be pleasant with highs near 60 degrees.

Tonight will become mainly cloudy, with light rain moving in from the west after midnight.

Periods of mostly light rain are likely on Saturday.

Rain should taper off Saturday evening.

Sunday looks to be dry, but clouds may linger into the afternoon and it will be cooler.

Afternoon highs will only reach near 50 degrees.

The start of next week will be dry, but breezy and chilly.

By midweek the pattern will begin to flip with temperatures starting to moderate again.

Looking ahead to the following weekend, there could be periods of rain or showers and above average temps.

An early forecast would be for a wet and mild Christmas Eve, but this still is a long way off.

