Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

First Alert Friday Forecast

One more nice day before rain moves in late tonight.....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One more dry, mild day to round out the work week before rain moves in to start the weekend. After a mostly clear morning, clouds look to gradually increase from west to east. But it will still be a mild and pleasant day, with highs near 60 or so. Tonight will become mainly cloudy, with light rain moving in from the west after midnight. Periods of mostly light rain are likely on Saturday as an upper trough moves through….and the rain should be tapering off from west to east Saturday evening. Behind this system, Sunday looks to be dry but clouds may linger into the afternoon with highs only near 50.

With strong northwest flow to start next week, it will be dry but breezy and chilly. By midweek, however, the pattern will begin to flip and temperatures will start to moderate again. By the end of the week we’ll be slipping back into a more active southwest flow pattern, and it looks like we could have periods of rain or showers and above average temps by the weekend again. An early forecast would be for a wet and mild Christmas Eve, but this still is a long way off.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Louis Zoo announced that Raja, a male Asian Elephant, will be moving to the Columbus...
Raja the elephant to leave St. Louis Zoo
A man was acquitted of all charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with an April...
Man acquitted of all charges in Sikeston Rotary Park shooting
Fred Love Jr.
Lawsuit filed in St. Louis after funeral home sends man’s brain home with family
Four people - a woman and three children - were found dead in a burning home in Indiana,...
A woman and 3 children found dead in a burning home appear to have been shot, authorities say
Crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau on...
1 injured in rollover crash on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
One more day of warmer weather before rain this weekend
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 12/14/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 12/14/23
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 12/14/23
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 12/14/23
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 12/14/23
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 12/14/23