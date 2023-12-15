First Alert Friday Forecast

One more dry, mild day to round out the work week before rain moves in to start the weekend. After a mostly clear morning, clouds look to gradually increase from west to east. But it will still be a mild and pleasant day, with highs near 60 or so. Tonight will become mainly cloudy, with light rain moving in from the west after midnight. Periods of mostly light rain are likely on Saturday as an upper trough moves through….and the rain should be tapering off from west to east Saturday evening. Behind this system, Sunday looks to be dry but clouds may linger into the afternoon with highs only near 50.

With strong northwest flow to start next week, it will be dry but breezy and chilly. By midweek, however, the pattern will begin to flip and temperatures will start to moderate again. By the end of the week we’ll be slipping back into a more active southwest flow pattern, and it looks like we could have periods of rain or showers and above average temps by the weekend again. An early forecast would be for a wet and mild Christmas Eve, but this still is a long way off.

