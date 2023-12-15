Family of Sikeston Rotary Park shooting victim speaks out

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The family of a man killed in an April shootout at Sikeston’s Rotary Park is speaking out. It comes as a judge acquits one of the men charged in the deadly shooting.

”If you ask me, he shouldn’t have even been down here, he should’ve been somewhere in college, he was the best one out of all of us,” said Deshee.

Deshee and Nyisha are the older sisters of the victim, 18-year-old Isiah Fitzgerald. Isiah died in what Sikeston Police describe as a shootout at Rotary Park on the afternoon of April 25.

The sisters say Isiah’s death has been hard on the whole family.

“It hurts to really see my mama hurt like this, I ain’t never seen my mama hurt this bad in my life,” said Deshee.

On Wednesday, December 13, a judge signed an order acquitting Tanner Watkins on all charges related to the shooting including first degree murder. Another man, Kaleb Ramsey, still faces those charges in Scott County. Deshee and Nyisha said they attend every hearing.

“Well every, every court appearance is hard,” said Nyisha. “Within ourselves, we try to be strong and not let this tear us down, meanwhile we’re breaking on the inside.”

After that judge’s decision on Wednesday, Nyisha said she felt defeated. But Watkins’s attorney, Russ Oliver, feels the opposite.

“Relief, I believe Tanner’s story and his account of what happened,” said Oliver.

The Jury could not reach a unanimous verdict. Oliver then filed a motion for judgement of acquittal and the judge granted it.

“The truth came out in that courtroom and that truth acquitted Tanner Watkins,” said Oliver.

Nyisha and Deshee said that acquittal is hard on them because they only want one thing.

”All we want is justice. Isiah never really did nothing to nobody,” said Deshee.

”That’s all we want, that’s all that we can have, we can’t have our brother back, the least we can have is justice for our brother, that’s what we want, that’s what we deserve,” said Nyisha.

They said they want people to know Isiah’s name and remember he has a family that loves him.

“Keep it in the back of your mind, this is not just a story to run with, this is people’s lives being deeply affected,” said Nyisha.

Kaleb Ramsey appeared in court on December 14. The Fitzgerald’s said they’re following the advice of attorney’s and not speaking publicly about his case.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.