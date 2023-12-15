Heartland Votes
Dry today, rain moves in tomorrow

First Alert Weather at 12 p.m. 12/15
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Happy Friday! Another great afternoon with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 60. Clouds will slowly start to move in later this afternoon into tonight as our next front approaches. Light rain showers possible after midnight to our most western counties. Saturday tracking scattered showers throughout the day, eventually clearing out Saturday night from west to east. A stray light shower is possible overnight into Sunday. Behind this system, Sunday looks to be dry but clouds may linger into the afternoon with highs staying in the 40s.

It will be a chilly and breezy start to the next week. May have our coldest air yet, of the season, come Tuesday morning. Wind chills bringing those feels like temperatures into the teens Tuesday morning. By midweek our pattern starts to shift and we will get those 50s back into the Heartland.

