Dog Park Relocation Project to begin December 15

The dog parks at Noble Park are expected to open to the public in February
The dog parks at Noble Park are expected to open to the public in February
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews with Evrard Company and Central Paving will begin mobilizing equipment for the Dog Park Relocation Project at Bob Noble Park in Paducah.

Starting on December 15, access into the area adjacent to the Anna Baumer Building and Shelter 17 behind the amphitheater will be limited to construction crews and city staff. Park visitors who wish to access the Peck Education Trail will need to use the trail entrance off Noble Park Trace which is near the Cairo Road entrance into Noble Park.

The dog parks are expected to open to the public in February. This project will also include roadway improvements into that section of Noble Park. The final roadway surface will be placed in the spring after the asphalt plants reopen.

The dog parks at Noble Park will open before the current dog parks at Stuart Nelson Park close for Sports Park construction.

McCracken County is funding a portion of the dog park relocation project based upon the interlocal agreement approved in 2022.

