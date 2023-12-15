Dinosaurs have made their way to Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - If you are looking for something exciting to do this weekend, Jurassic Quest has roared its way into Paducah, Kentucky. The convention and expo center in Paducah will host the 3-day event, which runs through Sunday.

Whether you are a dinosaur enthusiast or someone who wants to experience prehistoric life, Jurassic Quest has fun activities for all.

We met with Dino trainer Brianna and Dino Dan to get the inside scoop on what visitors can expect.

“So here at Jurassic Quest, we showcase over 160 million years worth of dinosaur history. And we fetcher animatronic dinosaurs like you see behind me that move and roar,” said Brianna. “But besides our animatronic exhibit, we have a variety of activities. Fun for the whole family. We have fossil digs, our fossil experience, we have dino rides, bouncy houses, and of course, our baby dinosaurs like Dino Dan is holding right here. This here is Tyson, our baby T-Rex he is one of our baby dinosaurs that guests can come meet and pet here at Jurassic Quest.”

Visitors can walk through this go-at-your-own-pace, self-guided experience at your own pace while viewing the different true-to-detail and size dinosaurs.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit their website at jurassicquest.com

