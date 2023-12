CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Central State Diving Champion Tommy-Anne Marriott has signed to attend Ball State University.

Marriott, who won the title as a junior, can become a repeat state champ for the Tigers in her senior season.

Marriott has also earned All-American status as a diver at Cape Central.

